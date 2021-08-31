Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia: Yemeni Workers at Risk of Mass Forced Returns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An aid worker gives a food ration to a woman in Sanaa, Yemen, July 19, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (Beirut) – Saudi authorities have since July 2021 began to terminate or not renew contracts of Yemeni professionals, which could force them to return to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Human Rights Watch said today. Saudi authorities should suspend this decision and allow Yemenis to remain in Saudi Arabia with the ability to work. In July, Saudi media outlets reported that Qiwa, a platform run by the Saudi Human Resources Ministry, had issued a statement…


