Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
A plant grown in Nigeria shows potential for epilepsy treatment

By Moses B. Ekong, Senior Lecturer, The University of Uyo
An extract of a plant’s fruit in Nigeria could protect against seizure and prevent brain degeneration. It could therefore be studied further for the development of a new antiepileptic drug.


© The Conversation -


