Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Successes of African Human Rights Court undermined by resistance from states

By Lilian Chenwi, Professor of Law, University of the Witwatersrand
The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (African Human Rights Court) holds great promise in protecting human rights and ensuring justice on the continent. But it operates amid resistance by states and this threatens its effectiveness and very existence.

The idea of a regional human rights court surfaced at the 1961 African Conference on the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


