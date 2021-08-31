Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Personalised gambling adverts: a troubling new trend

By Jamie Torrance, Doctoral researcher, psychology, University of South Wales
Recent research shows that there is a new type of gambling advert used online and on social media to make them more appealing. Unlike on television, these online advertisements can be more personalised, interactive and may be harder to distinguish from other content.

For example, gambling companies will use methods like taking polls on the winning team of a football match to entice users to engage with them. Although the effect of these advertisements is relatively unknown,


