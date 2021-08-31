Got a child with COVID at home? Here's how to look after them
By Brendan McMullan, Conjoint Senior Lecturer, School of Women's and Children's Health, UNSW
Philip Britton, Senior lecturer, Child and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
The Delta variant is more infectious and is leading to more COVID-19 cases in children than previous strains.
Many parents are wondering whether Delta is making kids sicker, and how to care for their children if they get COVID.
It can be a nerve-racking time for parents, but there are practical things you can do to make your child more comfortable if they’re ill.
How common is COVID in kids, and how sick do they get?
There have been…
