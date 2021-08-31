Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China's 'surveillance creep': how big data COVID monitoring could be used to control people post-pandemic

By Ausma Bernot, PhD Candidate, Griffith University
Alexander Trauth-Goik, University of Wollongong
Sue Trevaskes, Head of School (Interim), Griffith University
China has used big data collection systems to keep COVID under control. How the government plans to use these new capabilities in its national surveillance system has many concerned.


