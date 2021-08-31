China's 'surveillance creep': how big data COVID monitoring could be used to control people post-pandemic
By Ausma Bernot, PhD Candidate, Griffith University
Alexander Trauth-Goik, University of Wollongong
Sue Trevaskes, Head of School (Interim), Griffith University
China has used big data collection systems to keep COVID under control. How the government plans to use these new capabilities in its national surveillance system has many concerned.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 30, 2021