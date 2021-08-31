Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: New Prime Minister Needs New Rights Agenda

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A protester holds a placard during a demonstration demanding that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resign for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 31, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/FL Wong (Bangkok) – Malaysia’s new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, should commit to respect the rights to free speech and peaceful assembly, which have long been suppressed in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Malaysia’s king appointed Ismail prime minister on August 20, 2021, four days after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned. Ismail is the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ China's 'surveillance creep': how big data COVID monitoring could be used to control people post-pandemic
~ Damien Hirst's dotty 'currency' art makes as much sense as Bitcoin
~ How much do you know about Islam?
~ Autonomous drones could speed up search and rescue after flash floods, hurricanes and other disasters
~ Back-to-school FAQs on children’s health & COVID-19: Delta variant, preventing infection, testing and international examples
~ Philippines Adopts ‘Drug War’ Measures Against Activists
~ Russia Jails Comedian, Then Expels Him
~ From PPE shortages to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the supply chain has emerged as a determinant of health
~ Erin O'Toole's abortion stance serves neither physicians nor women
~ Your smartphone is not making you dumber — digital tech can enhance our cognitive abilities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter