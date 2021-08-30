Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your smartphone is not making you dumber — digital tech can enhance our cognitive abilities

By Lorenzo Cecutti, PhD Candidate, Marketing, University of Toronto
Spike W. S. Lee, Associate Professor, Management and Psychology, University of Toronto
Each new technology raises concerns about how they will negatively affect our ability to think, retain and process information. But these technologies don’t detract from our cognitive abilities.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


