Human Rights Observatory

Opening up when 80% of eligible adults are vaccinated won’t be ‘safe’ for all Australians

By Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW
Nancy Baxter, Professor and Head of Melbourne School of Population & Global Health, The University of Melbourne
We’ve all grown tired of lockdowns, border closures and other restrictions. So the promise of a freer life, when 70% and then 80% of Australians aged 16 and older are vaccinated, feels like a beacon on the horizon.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, some premiers, and leading public servants have promised us at 80% we can live “safely” with COVID-19, or come out of our “caves”…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


