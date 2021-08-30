Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: ISIS-K violence could force the west into an unlikely alliance with Taliban

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, University of Birmingham
Share this article
The decades-long conflict in Afghanistan was always far more than a simple case of the Taliban versus the Afghan government, or a US-led “war on terror”. This is because Afghanistan is not a single country in the sense of a legitimate system accepted by the vast majority. Beyond the capital Kabul, it is more a mosaic of local areas with factions – among them the Taliban – seeking rule and profit.

The suicide bombing of the crowd outside Hamid Karzai International Airport…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From PPE shortages to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the supply chain has emerged as a determinant of health
~ Erin O'Toole's abortion stance serves neither physicians nor women
~ Your smartphone is not making you dumber — digital tech can enhance our cognitive abilities
~ 'Toxic positivity': Why it is important to live with negative emotions
~ I turned to The Secret Life of Us for warm nostalgia. Instead, I found jarring memories
~ 1,600 years ago, climate change hit the Australian Alps. We studied ancient lake mud to learn what happened
~ Robber barons and high-speed traders dominate Australia’s water market
~ A quarter of Sun-like stars eat their own planets, according to new research
~ The situation in Afghanistan is beyond horrifying: this is what you can do to help
~ Opening up when 80% of eligible adults are vaccinated won’t be ‘safe’ for all Australians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter