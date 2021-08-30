Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This bird's stamina is remarkable: it flies non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Australia, but now its habitat is under threat

By Birgita Hansen, Senior Research Fellow, Federation University and Better Data for Better Decisions Constellation Leader, Food Agility CRC, Federation University Australia
Share this article
Imagine flying for five days straight, arriving at your destination emaciated and exhausted, only to find your habitat has disappeared. Such is the plight of the Latham’s Snipe.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Coalition slumps but Morrison gains in Newspoll; electoral changes to curb micro parties
~ The Killing Doesn’t Stop During South Africa’s Women’s Month
~ Nepal: Stop Stalling Enforced Disappearance Inquiries
~ Twitter's design stokes hostility and controversy. Here's why, and how it might change
~ Incarceration Nation exposes the racist foundations of policing and imprisonment in Australia, but at what cost?
~ The government's Stolen Generations redress scheme is piecemeal and unrealistic
~ How work-integrated learning helps to make billions in uni funding worth it
~ ‘My home country pushed me away’: how returning expats became South Korea’s pandemic scapegoats
~ Yes, audiobooks count as 'real reading'. Here are 3 top titles to get you started
~ Universities lost 6% of their revenue in 2020 — and the next 2 years are looking worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter