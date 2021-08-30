Tolerance.ca
Universities lost 6% of their revenue in 2020 — and the next 2 years are looking worse

By Peter Hurley, Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Melinda Hildebrandt, Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Sam Hoang, Project Officer, Victoria University
Revenue fell by more than $2 billion in 2020 – less than feared – but universities are increasingly vulnerable to worsening conditions, with losses of international students accelerating.


© The Conversation -


