Universities lost 6% of their revenue in 2020 — and the next 2 years are looking worse
By Peter Hurley, Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Melinda Hildebrandt, Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Sam Hoang, Project Officer, Victoria University
Revenue fell by more than $2 billion in 2020 – less than feared – but universities are increasingly vulnerable to worsening conditions, with losses of international students accelerating.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 29, 2021