Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There's a way to get refugees out of Afghanistan after this week's deadline — if the Taliban agrees

By Claire Higgins, Senior Research Fellow, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW
Share this article
An ‘orderly departure program’ similar to the one set up after the Vietnam War could offer a vital pathway out of Afghanistan for refugees over the next several years.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Coalition slumps but Morrison gains in Newspoll; electoral changes to curb micro parties
~ The Killing Doesn’t Stop During South Africa’s Women’s Month
~ Nepal: Stop Stalling Enforced Disappearance Inquiries
~ This bird's stamina is remarkable: it flies non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Australia, but now its habitat is under threat
~ Twitter's design stokes hostility and controversy. Here's why, and how it might change
~ Incarceration Nation exposes the racist foundations of policing and imprisonment in Australia, but at what cost?
~ The government's Stolen Generations redress scheme is piecemeal and unrealistic
~ How work-integrated learning helps to make billions in uni funding worth it
~ ‘My home country pushed me away’: how returning expats became South Korea’s pandemic scapegoats
~ Yes, audiobooks count as 'real reading'. Here are 3 top titles to get you started
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter