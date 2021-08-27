Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF condemns Kyrgyzstan’s adoption of law restricting online free speech

By jcavelier
NewsUnder the guise of fighting online disinformation, Kyrgyzstan’s president has signed a law allowing the authorities to summarily suppress information at the request of any citizen who says they are being defamed. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate repeal of this law, which could be used to censor the media.The declared aim of the new law protecting “a person’s right to honour, dignity and reputation” is to combat online fake news, but it poses a major threat to the freedom to provide news and informa


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


