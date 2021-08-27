Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Improving the civil registry and vital statistics system in Indonesia must begin at the village level

By Rahmadi Usman, Lead for Legal Identity and CRVS, PUSKAPA
Marsha Habib, Communication and Relations Manager, PUSKAPA
Santi Kusumaningrum, Director, PUSKAPA
Widi Sari, Lead for Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, PUSKAPA
This article is the third of four articles in the series on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) in Indonesia entitled “Data that Records and Protects All”.

Around 10.7 million Indonesians remain unregistered in the nation’s population administration system. This means about 4% of Indonesia’s total population do not have citizen identification numbers, which is the key to legal identity documents.

Although they are a relatively small group, being unregistered can have dire consequences…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


