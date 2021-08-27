Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supporting menstrual health in Australia means more than just throwing pads at the problem

By Erin C. Hunter, Lecturer in Global Health, University of Sydney
Julie Hennegan, Senior Research Fellow, Burnet Institute
Share this article
To truly meet the needs of women, adolescent girls, and all people who menstruate, we need to address four key areas.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Think of it this way: at least you're not locked down with drunken, misanthropic bookshop owner Bernard Black
~ A year after the Victoria hotel quarantine inquiry, one significant question remains unanswered
~ Coles and Woolworths are moving to robot warehouses and on-demand labour as home deliveries soar
~ As the world battles to slash carbon emissions, Australia considers paying dirty coal stations to stay open longer
~ Kabul bombings a dark day for Afghanistan and Joe Biden — and a harbinger of worse to come
~ New Zealand’s fossil record suggests more species lived in warmer waters. But the current rate of warming may break this pattern
~ What is ISIS-K? Two terrorism experts on the group behind the deadly Kabul airport attack and its rivalry with the Taliban
~ Think of it this way: at least you're not locked down with drunken, misanthropic bookshop owner, Bernard Black
~ Russian court issues bigger fines to social media companies for breaching data localization rules
~ Attack at Kabul Airport Ends Civilian Evacuation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter