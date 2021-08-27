Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kabul bombings a dark day for Afghanistan and Joe Biden — and a harbinger of worse to come

By Tony Walker, Vice-chancellor's fellow, La Trobe University
The US president inherited a situation with no good solution in Afghanistan, but the latest bombing will raise questions about his judgment and cloud his presidency.


