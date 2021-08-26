Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Think of it this way: at least you're not locked down with drunken, misanthropic bookshop owner, Bernard Black

By Daryl Sparkes, Senior Lecturer (Media Studies and Production), University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
The lead protagonist in the British TV comedy series Black Books might even relish being in lockdown. If you don’t, you might enjoy watching this show.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What is ISIS-K? Two terrorism experts on the group behind the deadly Kabul airport attack and its rivalry with the Taliban
~ Russian court issues bigger fines to social media companies for breaching data localization rules
~ Attack at Kabul Airport Ends Civilian Evacuation
~ Ronapreve: new COVID-19 treatment has just been authorised – here's everything you need to know
~ How parents can be 'emotion coaches' as kids navigate back-to-school during COVID-19
~ Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now has full FDA approval. Here’s what that means for unvaccinated people, organizations and pharma
~ After weeks of hesitancy and soaring COVID numbers, Jamaicans crowd vaccination centres
~ Earth Defenders Toolkit launched to help communities navigate digital tools for defending environmental rights
~ Inclusive Education is at Risk in Brazil
~ US: Supreme Court Ruling Endangers Asylum Seekers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter