Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ronapreve: new COVID-19 treatment has just been authorised – here's everything you need to know

By Lara Marks, Visiting Research Fellow, History of Biomedical Sciences, University of Cambridge
Share this article
This lab-designed antibody treatment can treat COVID-19 and block infection, though its cost means it may be reserved for the most vulnerable.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How parents can be 'emotion coaches' as kids navigate back-to-school during COVID-19
~ Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now has full FDA approval. Here’s what that means for unvaccinated people, organizations and pharma
~ After weeks of hesitancy and soaring COVID numbers, Jamaicans crowd vaccination centres
~ Earth Defenders Toolkit launched to help communities navigate digital tools for defending environmental rights
~ Inclusive Education is at Risk in Brazil
~ US: Supreme Court Ruling Endangers Asylum Seekers
~ After Len McCluskey: where next for Labour-backing union Unite under new leader Sharon Graham?
~ Huntington’s disease: northern Scotland has one of world's highest rates and rising sharply – here's why
~ Jackson Hole: the world's central bankers have plenty to discuss after such an expensive pandemic
~ Racial income and wealth gaps are huge – but the Fed doesn't have the right tools to fix them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter