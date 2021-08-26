Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Supreme Court Ruling Endangers Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lizbeth, a Salvadoran woman seeking asylum in the United States, poses for a portrait in a relative's home in Tijuana, Mexico, where she was returned to wait for the outcome of her case, November 5, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Gregory Bull (Washington, DC) – The Biden administration should take necessary legal measures to end an abusive Trump-era border policy following the August 24, 2021, US Supreme Court ruling upholding the program, Human Rights Watch said today. The court affirmed a lower court ruling ordering the Biden administration to make good faith efforts to…


© Human Rights Watch -


