Human Rights Observatory

Tanzanian President’s Remarks Denigrate Women Footballers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan speaks during a tour of the Tanga region of Tanzania on March 16, 2021.  © 2021 AP Images This week, at a ceremony hosting the Tanzania men’s football team, President Samia Suluhu made remarks that cast aspersions on the “femininity” and gender of Tanzanian women footballers. Her comments have received widespread condemnation from women across Africa on social media. Such disparaging remarks from the country’s leader hurt women in sports and are detrimental to the rights of women and girls in Tanzania. Tanzania’s national…


© Human Rights Watch -


