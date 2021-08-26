Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

American religious groups have a history of resettling refugees – including Afghans

By Stephanie J. Nawyn, Associate Professor of Sociology and Co-Director of the Center for Gender in Global Context, Michigan State University
Faith-based organizations have been central partners in resettling refugees in the United States. But there are signs that support may be waning.


© The Conversation -


