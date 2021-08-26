Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: who's who in the Taliban's 'inclusive' new administration

By Amalendu Misra, Professor, Department: Politics, Philosophy and Religion, Lancaster University
As western powers frantically scramble to evacuate their citizens and the Afghan nationals who worked for them, the nature of the Taliban leadership’s intentions for how it intends to govern remains obscure. But if various messages fed in recent days to the international media are to be believed, the Islamic fundamentalist regime intends to completely revamp the structure of government when it formally embarks upon its administration from September 1.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


