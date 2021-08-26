Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda has a remarkable history of hosting refugees, but its efforts are underfunded

By Evan Easton-Calabria, Senior Research Officer, Refugee Studies Centre, University of Oxford
Share this article
Uganda has agreed to a request from the United States to temporarily accommodate 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan while Washington processes their applications to live in the US. The move underscores the reputation Uganda has of being progressive on refugee issues. Refugee expert Dr Evan Easton-Calabria provides insights into why.

When did Uganda start hosting refugees?


Uganda has a long history of hosting refugees. This started in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Origins of the Taliban and what their history tells us about takeover of Afghanistan – podcast
~ American religious groups have a history of resettling refugees – including Afghans
~ Afghanistan: who's who in the Taliban's 'inclusive' new administration
~ What 18th-century suicide inquests tell us about growing old in Georgian England
~ Farmers displaced by conflict in north central Nigeria share their coping strategies
~ A teacher retirement wave is about to hit South Africa: what it means for class size
~ In conversation with South Africa's central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago
~ Ronapreve: this new treatment for COVID-19 has just been authorised – here's everything you need to know
~ Canadian election 2021: Do strategic voting campaigns actually work?
~ Professional boxing and influencer culture: Are fights like Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley bad for the sport?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter