Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leaked Videos Show Abuses Behind Bars in Iran’s Prisons

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image In this undated frame grab taken from video shared with The Associated Press by a self-identified hacker group called "The Justice of Ali," a guard hits a prisoner, at Evin prison in Tehran, Iran.    © The Justice of Ali via AP This week, apparently hacked videos of surveillance cameras in Iran’s Evin prison, in the capital Tehran, have confirmed many of the patterns of abusive treatment and violations of due process human rights groups have documented for decades. These videos appear to be from wards under the supervision of Iran’s prisons office and appear to show…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The origins of the Taliban and what their history explains about the takeover of Afghanistan – podcast
~ Scientists are using new satellite tech to find glow-in-the-dark milky seas of maritime lore
~ The history of the Taliban is crucial in understanding their success now – and also what might happen next
~ 7 tips for LGBTQ parents to help schools fight stigma and ignorance
~ Do star athletes who want to play for the NBA really need college? What LaMelo Ball got right – and wrong – about why they don't
~ Why students learn better when they move their bodies – instead of sitting still at their desks
~ Grattan on Friday: As COVID's third wave worsens, Scott Morrison pivots to the future
~ These 3 energy storage technologies can help solve the challenge of moving to 100% renewable electricity
~ Woman breaks record for lying down at resting contest in Montenegro
~ 'You couldn’t leave your husband. It wasn’t done' – the story of the women behind the first domestic violence refuges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter