Rates of COVID might increase in winter, but it's not necessarily because the virus thrives in the cold
By Vasso Apostolopoulos, Professor of Immunology and Associate Provost, Research Partnerships, Victoria University
Jack Feehan, Research Officer - Immunology and Translational Research, Victoria University
While there are plausible explanations for why this occurs, we can’t be certain of the effect of temperature on SARS-CoV-2. Being indoors in poorly ventilated spaces plays a big role.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 25, 2021