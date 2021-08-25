Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Revolutionary broth: the birth of the restaurant and the invention of French gastronomy

By Nathalie Louisgrand, Enseignante-chercheuse, Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
Share this article
The first restaurants in Paris were based on the medicinal powers of soup, but these establishments soon transformed into the temples to gastronomy we know today.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Specialized cells maintain healthy pregnancy by teaching the mother's immune system not to attack developing fetus
~ Canada's corporations fail to meet the BlackNorth pledge, and we're not surprised
~ Canadian colleges and universities can mandate COVID-19 vaccination without violating Charter rights
~ More than banking done right, consumer data rights are set to transform our lives
~ Noice. Different. Unusual. Watching Kath and Kim as a (locked down) historian
~ Australia has failed greater gliders: since they were listed as 'vulnerable' we’ve destroyed more of their habitat
~ Who were the Toaleans? Ancient woman's DNA provides first evidence for the origin of a mysterious lost culture
~ Can't get your kid to wear a mask? Here are 5 things you can try
~ Remaining and expanding: what the Taliban's return will mean for jihadi terrorism
~ Ukraine: 30 years in pursuit of equality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter