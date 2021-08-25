Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has failed greater gliders: since they were listed as 'vulnerable' we’ve destroyed more of their habitat

By Darcy Watchorn, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Kita Ashman, Threatened Species & Climate Adaptation Ecologist, Deakin University
This fluffy-eared marsupial was listed as ‘vulnerable’ under the national environment law in 2016. Five years later, it meets the criteria to be listed as ‘endangered’. Australia must do better.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


