Australia has failed greater gliders: since they were listed as 'vulnerable' we’ve destroyed more of their habitat
By Darcy Watchorn, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Kita Ashman, Threatened Species & Climate Adaptation Ecologist, Deakin University
This fluffy-eared marsupial was listed as ‘vulnerable’ under the national environment law in 2016. Five years later, it meets the criteria to be listed as ‘endangered’. Australia must do better.
- Wednesday, August 25, 2021