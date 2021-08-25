Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why people feel guilty about using effort-saving products when taking care of loved ones

By Ximena Garcia-Rada, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Texas A&M University
Elanor Williams, Associate Professor of Marketing, Washington University in St Louis
Mary Steffel, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Northeastern University
Michael Norton, Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School
A series of studies shows people taking care of loved ones equate effort with love, making them feel guilty for using a product that reduces that effort.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


