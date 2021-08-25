Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How often should we exercise to get in shape?

By Matthew Wright, Lecturer in Biomechanics and Strength and Conditioning, Teesside University
Jonathan Taylor, Lecturer in Sport and Exercise, Teesside University
Share this article
Elite athletes – like Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who won gold for the men’s 1500m race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – train almost ten to 14 times per week, clocking up numerous hours on the track and in the gym. But for the rest of us, getting into shape does not necessarily mean such an arduous regime.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A diet consisting mainly of fruit is bad for you
~ Afghanistan: what responsibility do other nations have towards people fleeing the Taliban?
~ Tokyo 2020: does the Paralympics empower disabled people?
~ Masks, ventilation, vaccination: 3 ways to protect our kids against the Delta variant
~ Opening with 70% of adults vaccinated, the Doherty report predicts 1.5K deaths in 6 months. We need a revised plan
~ Early NAPLAN results show promise, but we don’t know the full impact of COVID school closures yet
~ At home with your dog? 3 ways to connect and lift your spirits
~ The Killing’s Sarah Lund: an anti-hero for our COVID moment
~ Senate's vote to ban slave-made imports shows the weakness of Australia's Modern Slavery Act
~ Persecution of Critics Needs to End In Russia-Occupied Crimea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter