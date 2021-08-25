Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Masks, ventilation, vaccination: 3 ways to protect our kids against the Delta variant

By Katrina McLean, Assistant Professor, Medicine, Bond University
Natasha Yates, Assistant Professor, General Practice, Bond University
Last year in the COVID-19 pandemic, children were not catching or spreading the virus much. The main focus was on protecting our elderly and vulnerable.

But the Delta strain has changed things. Children around the world are contracting Delta in high…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


