Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evacuate At-Risk Afghans

By Human Rights Watch
Thousands of Afghans fearing persecution by the Taliban remain waiting outside Kabul's airport, or sheltering in their homes, hoping be evacuated out of Afghanistan. But the United States-led multinational airlift is about to wrap up. Despite entreaties from other G7 leaders, including the United Kingdom and European allies, and members of the US Congress, President Joe Biden has stated that the US will not…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


