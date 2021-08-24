Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 has spurred investments in air filtration for K-12 schools – but these technologies aren't an instant fix

By Mark Thomas Hernandez, S. J. Archuleta Professor of Environmental Engineering, University of Colorado Boulder
Air-ventilation upgrades have been badly needed in U.S. classroooms since long before the pandemic. Low-tech filtration systems that cost about the same as a textbook per student can make a big difference.


