Human Rights Observatory

Mission education left an uneven legacy: an analysis of 26 African countries

By Bastian Becker, Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Bremen, Research Center on Inequality and Social Policy (SOCIUM), Universität Bremen
Christian missionaries were the first to introduce European-style education in sub-Saharan Africa. Mission societies often expanded into territories before colonial powers did, and providing education only cost them a little more.

Missionaries continued to be the main providers of education even after colonial powers established control during the so-called Scramble for Africa which occurred between 1884-1914. Initially, their activities focused on coastal areas. But with colonial conquest and antimalarial…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


