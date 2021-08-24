Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: the last stronghold of resistance to Taliban rule

By Kaweh Kerami, PhD Candidate in Development Studies, SOAS, University of London
After a stunningly rapid offensive, the Taliban has occupied Kabul with minimal resistance and is consolidating its power across Afghanistan. But one unconquered area remains – Panjshir province in the country’s northwest, which has – over more than four decades – proved stubbornly resistant to outside interference and remains…


© The Conversation -


