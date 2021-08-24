Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New study revealing stark gender inequality at UK's The Royal Opera has lessons for the industry worldwide

By Caitlin Vincent, Lecturer in Creative Industries, The University of Melbourne
Amanda Coles, Lecturer in Arts and Cultural Management, Deakin University
Jordan Beth Vincent, Senior Lecturer, Deakin Research Innovations, Deakin University
Many of the world’s most popular operas are rife with misogyny and gendered violence — and things aren’t much better for women behind the scenes.

Opera production has long been dominated by male directors and designers, with the role of costume designer one of few exceptions.

Yet there has been little empirical data…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


