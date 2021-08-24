Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Europe: Lead Efforts to Protect At-Risk Afghans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Several Afghans sit on the tarmac awaiting to leave from Kabul's airport on August 16, 2021. © 2021 WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images (Brussels) – The European Union, the United Kingdom, and other European countries should lead global efforts to urgently facilitate safe passage from Afghanistan of civilians at risk from the Taliban, Human Rights Watch said today. This includes human rights defenders, women’s rights activists, teachers, academics, journalists, members of threatened minority groups, and women with prominent roles in government or public life. The G7…


