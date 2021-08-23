Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Transitional justice for Indigenous Peoples should be a key federal election issue

By Kirsten J. Fisher, Assistant Professor, Political Studies, University of Saskatchewan
Kathy Walker, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Studies, University of Saskatchewan
Share this article
The aim of transitional justice is to usher in a peaceful society after mass atrocity, periods of systemic human rights violations and violent authoritarian regimes. It should be a Canadian priority.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Up to 80% of uni students don't read their assigned readings. Here are 6 helpful tips for teachers
~ Fewer episodes, more foreign owners: the incredible shrinking of Australian TV drama
~ Cockatoos and rainbow lorikeets battle for nest space as the best old trees disappear
~ The Paralympics strive for inclusion. But some rules unfairly exclude athletes with severe disabilities
~ COVID cases are rising in highly vaccinated Israel. But it doesn't mean Australia should give up and 'live with' the virus
~ Children need playgrounds now, more than ever. We can reduce COVID risk and keep them open
~ This back-to-school during COVID-19, bolster children's mental and emotional well-being through play
~ The fertility industry is poorly regulated – and would-be parents can lose out on having children as a result
~ Universities need to prepare for student binge drinking after COVID-19 shutdowns
~ Proposed Pakistan Authority Seeks Greater Control of Media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter