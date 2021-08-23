Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa's oldest dance festival evolves to overcome the pandemic

By Lliane Loots, Lecturer, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Durban’s Jomba! festival is now 100% online and free, and there has been a move from stage art to screen dance.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


