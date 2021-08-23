Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poison or cure? Traditional Chinese medicine shows that context can make all the difference

By Yan Liu, Assistant Professor of History, University at Buffalo
The usefulness of a drug is typically measured by its active ingredient. But traditional Chinese medicine shows that there’s more to healing than using the right chemical.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


