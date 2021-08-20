Amazon: regrowing forests have offset less than 10% of carbon emissions from deforestation
By Charlotte Smith, PhD Candidate in Environmental Science, Lancaster University
Erika Berenguer, Senior Research Associate in Tropical Forest Ecology, University of Oxford
Jos Barlow, Professor of Conservation Science, Lancaster University
Driven largely by the expansion of farm land to meet increasing global demand for products such as soya bean, loggers have cleared over 810,000 km² of forest in the Amazon – an area nearly as big as Norway and Sweden combined.
Deforestation is not only a tragedy for biodiversity, it also releases huge quantities of carbon dioxide (CO₂) into the atmosphere. Despite a glimmer of hope in the early 2010s, when deforestation rates plummeted to an all-time…
- Friday, August 20, 2021