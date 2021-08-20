Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amazon: regrowing forests have offset less than 10% of carbon emissions from deforestation

By Charlotte Smith, PhD Candidate in Environmental Science, Lancaster University
Erika Berenguer, Senior Research Associate in Tropical Forest Ecology, University of Oxford
Jos Barlow, Professor of Conservation Science, Lancaster University
Share this article
Driven largely by the expansion of farm land to meet increasing global demand for products such as soya bean, loggers have cleared over 810,000 km² of forest in the Amazon – an area nearly as big as Norway and Sweden combined.

Deforestation is not only a tragedy for biodiversity, it also releases huge quantities of carbon dioxide (CO₂) into the atmosphere. Despite a glimmer of hope in the early 2010s, when deforestation rates plummeted to an all-time…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Immunocompromised people make up nearly half of COVID-19 breakthrough hospitalizations – an extra vaccine dose may help
~ How photography can build peace and justice in war-torn communities
~ Afghan troops sought safety in numbers – igniting a cascade of surrender
~ What a baker from ancient Pompeii can teach us about happiness
~ After India's brutal coronavirus wave, two-thirds of population has been exposed to SARS-CoV2
~ Hospitals often outsource important services to companies that prioritize profit over patients
~ The philosophy of the film Free Guy – could we just be lines of code in a grand simulation?
~ Women may not be more pessimistic than men after all – why that matters for the gender pay gap
~ Nanjala Nyabola joins Global Voices as Advox Director
~ Why remote consultation with a doctor is difficult – and how it can be improved
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter