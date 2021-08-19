Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Protect At-Risk Communities from Covid-19

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Deep cleaning at Dubbo West Public School, one of the first locations with reported Covid-19 cases, in Dubbo Australia, August 13, 2021. © 2021 Belinda Soole/Getty Images (Sydney) – The Australian government should urgently act to prevent an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta strain from having devastating outcomes for vulnerable First Nations and prisoner populations, Human Rights Watch said today. Although the federal government designated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults as a priority group for vaccinations in January 2021, Indigenous communities with…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Answers to The Conversation's news quiz 🧠
~ We name the 26 Australian frogs at greatest risk of extinction by 2040 — and how to save them
~ Who is Erin O’Toole? The answer is key to Conservative election chances
~ Smoke seasons aren't new but our efforts to control wildfires are — and should change
~ Bat pups babble and bat moms use baby talk, hinting at the evolution of human language
~ Musical communities and improvisation: 'Finding a way out of no way' in this year of precarious living
~ As the Taliban's grip on Afghanistan tightens, New Zealand must commit to taking more refugees
~ Friday essay: how ancient beliefs in underwater worlds can shed light in a time of rising sea levels
~ 8 out of 10 teachers think education news is negative and demoralising. Some have even left because of it
~ Snorkellers discover rare, giant 400-year-old coral – one of the oldest on the Great Barrier Reef
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter