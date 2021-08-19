Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Smoke seasons aren't new but our efforts to control wildfires are — and should change

By Mica Jorgenson, Marie Skłodowska-Curie Postdoctoral Fellow, Faculty of Educational Sciences and Humanities, University of Stavanger
Share this article
Smoke has long cast shadows across the skies in the northern hemisphere. Our aversion to smoke has influenced the way we’re willing to deal with the rising risk of wildfires.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Who is Erin O’Toole? The answer is key to Conservative election chances
~ Bat pups babble and bat moms use baby talk, hinting at the evolution of human language
~ Musical communities and improvisation: 'Finding a way out of no way' in this year of precarious living
~ As the Taliban's grip on Afghanistan tightens, New Zealand must commit to taking more refugees
~ Friday essay: how ancient beliefs in underwater worlds can shed light in a time of rising sea levels
~ 8 out of 10 teachers think education news is negative and demoralising. Some have even left because of it
~ Snorkellers discover rare, giant 400-year-old coral – one of the oldest on the Great Barrier Reef
~ Can a polite sign lead to political change? What kinds of protest work?
~ Should we give up on COVID-zero? Until most of us are vaccinated, we can't live with the virus
~ Global Covid-19 Vaccine Equity Should Get a ‘Booster’ Too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter