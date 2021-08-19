Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Covid-19 Vaccine Equity Should Get a ‘Booster’ Too

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg, Germany on May 15, 2021. © 2021 Matthias Schrader/AP Images The United States government’s announcement this week that eligible people can receive a third “booster” shot of Moderna or Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines comes as less than two percent of people in low-income countries have received even a single dose of any vaccine. Israel, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have either begun providing boosters or are planning…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Job seeking is the religious pilgrimage of the 21st century
~ The pandemic transformed how social work was delivered – and these changes could be here to stay
~ Consumer borrowing was heavily restricted in 1940s to curb inflation – it's time we did it again
~ Book review: Sindiwe Magona's devastating, uplifting story of South African women
~ Big Brother Naija: Why Nigerians are obsessed with the reality TV show
~ How to put women at the centre of Africa's food systems
~ Gun control in South Africa: tightening the law, and more
~ Pasha 121: Why we need mosquitoes
~ How Africa can seize the moment and start resetting its relationship with the IMF
~ Censor – a new film remembers a dark episode in Britain's cinematic past
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter