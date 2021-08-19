Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Metabolism may not slow after 20 – so why do we still gain weight?

By Janet Cade, Professor of Nutritional Epidemiology and Public Health, University of Leeds
For a long time, it was believed that after the age of 20 your metabolism decreased dramatically – making it harder to lose weight and keep in shape. But a recent study has shown our metabolism – also known as energy expenditure – stays relatively stable between the ages of 20 and 60, before decreasing at older ages.

The researchers looked at existing studies on energy expenditure from 29 different countries. In total, they looked at data on around 6,400 people from birth to 95 years of age. Each study measured…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


