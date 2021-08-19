Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

That 'tip-of-the-tongue' feeling when a memory is elusive is more likely to happen in groups

By Luc Rousseau, PhD, professeur agrégé de psychologie et chercheur au Laboratoire de recherche en santé cognitive, Laurentian University
Share this article
What is the baby lion’s name in Disney’s The Lion King? If you feel sure that you know it, and it is on the verge of coming back to you but you can’t quite remember it right now, then you’re experiencing a tip-of-the-tongue feeling.

Tip-of-the-tongue feelings can also occur when people try to remember things together. For instance, a group of friends may simultaneously have the name of a movie’s main actress on the tip of their tongues.

Surprisingly, social aspects of tip-of-the-tongue feelings have been largely neglected by researchers. I recently led a study…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ French wildfires have destroyed one of the most unique biodiversity hotspots in Europe
~ Digital health is a vital tool: here's how we can make it more sustainable
~ Thinking objectively about romantic conflicts could lead to fewer future disagreements
~ Lesson from a robot swarm: Change group behavior by talking one-on-one rather than getting on a soapbox
~ When hotter and drier means more – but eventually less – wildfire
~ The US is taking a bite out of its food insecurity – here's one way to scrap the problem altogether
~ Who has the power to say kids do or don't have to wear masks in school – the governor or the school district? It's not clear
~ What the 'Lyme wars' can teach us about COVID-19 and how to find common ground in the school reopening debate
~ Grattan on Friday: The compassion quotient in Morrison's Afghan response needs a boost
~ Climate change: why government failure to act isn't the problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter