Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia's obsession to maintain social order hinders equal treatment of minority faiths

By A'an Suryana, Visiting Fellow, ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute
A few weeks ago, Religious Affairs Minister Cholil Yaqut Qoumas became a target of public criticism and praise for congratulating followers of the minority Baha'i faith in Indonesia on celebrating their Nowruz holiday.

Nowruz is the first day of the Bahaʼi calendar year. It is one of nine holy days for Bahaʼi adherents.

Indonesian state and government officials extending…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


