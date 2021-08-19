Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Government Mismanagement Compounds Covid-19 Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Iranian man wearing a protective face mask looks on as people line-up to receive China's Sinopharm vaccine in central Tehran on July 19, 2021.  © 2021 Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via AP (Beirut) – Iranian authorities’ prohibition on procuring US- and UK-produced vaccines, lack of transparency, and mismanagement are exacerbating the already dire impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Iran, Human Rights Watch said today. Iran is experiencing a “fifth wave” in the pandemic with a daily death toll of at least 655 and a total of almost 100,000 deaths as of August 18 based…


© Human Rights Watch -


