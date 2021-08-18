Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

After nearly 70 years, the death penalty again becomes a real prospect in Papua New Guinea

By Mai Sato, Associate Professor, Director of Eleos Justice, Faculty of Law, Monash University
Matthew Goldberg, President, World Coalition Against the Death Penalty; Senior Fellow, Eleos Justice, Monash University
While most other Pacific nations take a strong abolitionist stances on the death penalty, PNG is moving in the opposite direction – despite not having executed any prisoners since 1954.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


