Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Feedback from supervisors can be a good or bad experience. Here’s how to get it right

By Ritesh Chugh, Senior Lecturer – Information Systems and Analysis, CQUniversity Australia
Bobby Harreveld, Professor and Director, Centre for Research in Equity, Advancement of Teaching & Education (CREATE), CQUniversity Australia
Stephanie Macht, Senior Lecturer in Strategic Management, CQUniversity Australia
Share this article
A review of the past decade of research on effective feedback confirms supervisors should aim to fill the role of a ‘critical friend’ who provides constructive and timely feedback.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the crisis in container ships could ruin Christmas
~ Rhetoric Check: Historically, how important is the 2021 Canadian election?
~ Making ActiveTO permanent will make exercise accessible to everyone by providing open and safe space
~ The Taliban's conquest of Kabul threatens the lives and safety of girls, women and sexual minorities
~ We should install air purifiers with HEPA filters in every classroom. It could help with COVID, bushfire smoke and asthma
~ Kissing mannequins: watching The Bold and The Beautiful during a pandemic
~ No longer a temporary COVID measure, the government's super changes will most help wealthy tax dodgers
~ Some animals have excellent tricks to evade bushfire. But flames might be reaching more animals naive to the dangers
~ Owning up: Australia must admit its involvement in Afghanistan has been an abject failure
~ Why rapid genome sequencing is key to finding out how long Delta has been in NZ, and how large this outbreak might be
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter