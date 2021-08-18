Feedback from supervisors can be a good or bad experience. Here’s how to get it right
By Ritesh Chugh, Senior Lecturer – Information Systems and Analysis, CQUniversity Australia
Bobby Harreveld, Professor and Director, Centre for Research in Equity, Advancement of Teaching & Education (CREATE), CQUniversity Australia
Stephanie Macht, Senior Lecturer in Strategic Management, CQUniversity Australia
A review of the past decade of research on effective feedback confirms supervisors should aim to fill the role of a ‘critical friend’ who provides constructive and timely feedback.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 18, 2021